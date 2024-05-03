Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 433 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Concentrix by 30.2% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,772,000 after purchasing an additional 754,566 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 470.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 161.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 490,361 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $57.28 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

