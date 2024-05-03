Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 682 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2,109.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

SkyWest Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

