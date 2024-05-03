Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8,119.3% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 321,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

