HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $96.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

