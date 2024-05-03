Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 760,554 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 738,594 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

