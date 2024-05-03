Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $222.60

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.60 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 232.25 ($2.92). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.89), with a volume of 323,757 shares changing hands.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.36. The stock has a market cap of £373.66 million, a P/E ratio of -657.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is -6,857.14%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

