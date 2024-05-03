Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.27

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.27 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.03). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.01), with a volume of 279,220 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.53. The company has a market cap of £277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Henderson High Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 2.63 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

