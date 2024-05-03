Henrietta Baldock Buys 1,026 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £2,431.62 ($3,054.42).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.32 ($3,056.55).

On Friday, March 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,052.88).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 235.80 ($2.96) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,368.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.63 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28,571.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGEN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.63) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.80 ($3.87).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

