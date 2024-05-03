Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $260,761,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 103.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $48,735,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $60.94 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

