Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $19.98 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

