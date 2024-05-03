Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.