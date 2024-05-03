Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE VSH opened at $22.59 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.