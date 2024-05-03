Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 351.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 86,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

