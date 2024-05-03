Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 272 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $60.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

