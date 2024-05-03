Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 368 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 57.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,763 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Insperity by 15.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

