Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 989,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after buying an additional 66,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $214.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

