Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

