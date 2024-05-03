Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 55.5% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after buying an additional 1,383,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,710,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,573,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 1,197,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

