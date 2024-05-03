Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $34,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,884 shares of company stock worth $18,332,042 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

