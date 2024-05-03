Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CAH stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
