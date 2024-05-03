Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 53.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

