Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

NUE stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.