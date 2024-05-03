Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 347,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 54,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 221,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $17.16 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

