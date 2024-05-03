Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $56,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $320.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

