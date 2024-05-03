Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,862,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,188,000 after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $53.03 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

