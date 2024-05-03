Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

