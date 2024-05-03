Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

