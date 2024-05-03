Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NYSE:FI opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

