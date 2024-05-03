Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

