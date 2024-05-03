Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.