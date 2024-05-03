Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 399.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

