Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

