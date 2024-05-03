Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,822. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

