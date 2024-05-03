Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,159 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

