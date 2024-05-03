Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 328.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wendy’s by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

