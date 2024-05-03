Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,166.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 25.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 5.3 %

Macy’s stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

