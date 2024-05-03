Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 722,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AL opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

