Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.6 %

JHG stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

