Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $134.58 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

