Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 534 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 421.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

