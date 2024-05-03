Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

