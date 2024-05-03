Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,913 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

