Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,990. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.