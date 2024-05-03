Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $47.72

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.72, but opened at $43.92. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 85,803 shares traded.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

