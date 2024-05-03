Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,275 ($16.02) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.45) to GBX 1,270 ($15.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,215 ($15.26).

Get Hiscox alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hiscox

Hiscox Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,159 ($14.56) on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,277.85 ($16.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,703.91). 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.