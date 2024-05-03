Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.91. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 46,343 shares trading hands.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

