Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 2,509.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 322,523 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 193.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 16.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,408 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.