Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Trading Up 5.9%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 2,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter.
Hour Loop Company Profile
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.
