HSBC Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $178.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.35.

Chevron stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. Chevron has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

