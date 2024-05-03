HSS Hire Group plc (HSS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38 on July 2nd

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HSS Hire Group Stock Performance
LON HSS opened at GBX 8.49 ($0.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.97. HSS Hire Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.75 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of £59.85 million, a PE ratio of 267.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99.
About HSS Hire Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HSS Hire Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.